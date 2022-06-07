Letter: Massacre makes clear, GOP means Guns Over People

Regarding “GOP’s Cornyn tapped to lead as Senate talks gun law changes” (June 3): The shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, are both extremely disturbing, but our refusal to outlaw the very instruments of mass destruction the shooters used is a crime in and of itself. I have concluded that the GOP no longer means the Grand Old Party but now stands for Guns Over People or, worse yet, Greed Over People, considering how much funding politicians get from the National Rifle Association.