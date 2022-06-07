Letter: Massacre makes clear, GOP means Guns Over People

Regarding “GOP’s Cornyn tapped to lead as Senate talks gun law changes” (June 3): The shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, are both extremely disturbing, but our refusal to outlaw the very instruments of mass destruction the shooters used is a crime in and of itself. I have concluded that the GOP no longer means the Grand Old Party but now stands for Guns Over People or, worse yet, Greed Over People, considering how much funding politicians get from the National Rifle Association.
The GOP will fight to prevent the death of any fetus but, once it’s born, it’s not their problem. And it is always too soon to talk about gun control. Don’t blame people with mental illnesses for this. Many have psychiatric conditions and don’t kill children with weapons that cause so much destruction to their little bodies that DNA has to be used to identify them.
Deborah Goldfeder • Creve Coeur