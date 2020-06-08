Letter: Mattis is correct to challenge America to do better
0 comments

Letter: Mattis is correct to challenge America to do better

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews history by saying he fired Mattis

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo former U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis listens to a question during his appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Mattis issued a statement Wednesday, June 3, 2020, on the recent protests around the United States. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

 Richard Drew

Regarding “Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans” (June 4): Gen. James Mattis’ letter calling out President Donald Trump is a great example of the leadership we are lacking in this country. The reference to “better angels” shows the compassion we have come to expect from presidents until now. The words given to our military before the invasion of Europe speaks volumes on the proper leadership. But such history has fallen on deaf ears in this White House. Mattis’ words on calling out the wrongness of the actions against the protesters in Lafayette Square speak volumes.

We are better together, unified, working for “equal justice under law” as inscribed on the Supreme Court building. Don’t reject the peaceful protesters or law enforcement majority because of a small minority on both sides.

In union there is strength.

Dennis W. Smith • Farmington

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports