Letter: Maybe Senate stalled talks to make Trump look good

Regarding the editorial “Mister Fix-it. Not.” (Aug. 10): I have to wonder if the Republicans in the Senate refused to reach an agreement with the Democrats in the House in order to let President Donald Trump pretend to be Mister Fix-it. The House long ago presented a plan for supporting Americans hard hit by the pandemic. Then they tried to negotiate with the Senate. The Senate ignored the plan for months and then refused to negotiate.
So here comes Trump — feeding his ego with executive orders. It remains to be seen if they are constitutional. In the meantime, Americans suffer.
Diana Hughes • Ballwin
