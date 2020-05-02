Letter: Mayo should have sent maskless Pence packing

Regarding “Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic” (April 28): What arrogance and poor example to the American people did Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, reveal in refusing to wear a mask during his recent visit to the Mayo Clinic.
What a shame that he wasn’t greeted at the door and told: The clinic requires that everyone wear a mask, no exceptions. We are sorry that you choose not to join us today. Have a pleasant flight home.
William M. Fogarty Jr., M.D. • Webster Groves
