Letter: Mayor and circuit attorney shouldn't go easy on crime

Regarding "Reform-minded leaders now at the helm in St. Louis" (April 9): St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones is going to be the new face and voice on the war against violent crime in the city. To accomplish this, I suggest she stand up to and oppose St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Gardner has been missing in action on the crime problem since taking office, and her abysmal conviction rate is at the very root of it. I believe Gardner is more interested in being a politician than a prosecutor.