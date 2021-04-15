 Skip to main content
Letter: Mayor and circuit attorney shouldn't go easy on crime
Letter: Mayor and circuit attorney shouldn't go easy on crime

Regarding "Reform-minded leaders now at the helm in St. Louis" (April 9): St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones is going to be the new face and voice on the war against violent crime in the city. To accomplish this, I suggest she stand up to and oppose St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Gardner has been missing in action on the crime problem since taking office, and her abysmal conviction rate is at the very root of it. I believe Gardner is more interested in being a politician than a prosecutor.

St. Louis requires an anti-crime mayor and a circuit attorney who will put violent offenders in jail, not hold their hand or hire social workers to comfort them. Plus, the city needs to hire more police officers.

Jones has only one chance to deal with this issue. I hope it doesn't overwhelm her like it has Gardner and former Mayor Lyda Krewson. In my opinion, both Gardner and Krewson were inept and are a primary cause of why the crime rate has spiraled out of control.

Kevin Glass • Clayton 

