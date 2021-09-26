 Skip to main content
Letter: Mayor Jones needs to represent white citizens as well
Letter: Mayor Jones needs to represent white citizens as well

St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden announces his plan to retire.

St, Louis Police Chief John Hayden looks on during a press conference to announce his plan to retire in February 2022 at St. Louis City Hall on September 8, 2021. Photo by Michael B. Thomas

Regarding “Applicants to be the next St. Louis police chief are rolling in. Here’s how they’ll be judged.” (Sept. 22): From what I can determine, almost everyone on St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ executive staff is African-American. I thought that she was elected as mayor of all St. Louis city residents. Why is this okay?

Mary Louise D’Amico • Affton

