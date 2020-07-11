Letter: Mayor must avoid acts that tend to incite violence
Letter: Mayor must avoid acts that tend to incite violence

Protesters hang banners as Elijah Foggy chants in front of City Hall in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after leaders announced that they would camp in front of the building until their demands are met and Mayor Lyda Krewson resigns. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “Krewson draws ire for reading protesters’ addresses as protests and commemorations continue to dot St. Louis region” (June 27): Many days have passed since Mayor Lyda Krewson read the names and partial addresses of those advocating to reallocate police funds. She issued a brief apology, and now seems to have put the incident behind her. She needs to show more accountability for this serious lack of judgment. Her role is to advance public safety in St. Louis, not to create a dangerous situation for those fighting to end police violence, particularly in Black communities. She was right to apologize, but the damage has already been done.

The mayor’s actions are particularly unacceptable given the deaths of activists and organizers who were killed after others have published their photos, addresses or sentiments online after the protests of the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014.

I’m a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Our organization stands with our partners, such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, in condemning Krewson’s actions. We cannot allow this to happen again, under any circumstances.

More than 1,100 Missourians are shot and killed every year, and Missouri has the fifth-highest rate of gun death — and the highest rate of Black firearm homicide — in the country. Krewson should be more focused on ending gun violence in the city, not taking action that could incite more violence.

Kim Westerman • St. Louis

