Letter: Mayor's racial equity lens appears to be cracked
Letter: Mayor's racial equity lens appears to be cracked

Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball at St. Louis City Hall

Mayor Lyda Krewson addresses the crowd during the Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball at St. Louis City Hall on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

 Jon Gitchoff

Mayor Lyda Krewson said after her election that decisions in her administration would be made looking through an equity lens.

Her lens has a big crack.

Her appointed St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment board put out a request for proposals for the current contract year for staffing/operational services. Two of the bidders were established, St. Louis-based, minority-owned or operated agency’s. Krewson’s appointed board instead chose an out-of-state, Caucasian-owned company as the contractor for the agency that primarily services customers who are low income, minority and unemployed.

The mayor’s racial equity lens is not only cracked but missing in action.

James Sahaida • St. Louis

