Letter: Mayoral candidates should focus on nonviolent crime

After reviewing the platforms of the current mayoral candidates, I see little hope that St. Louis City Hall will be improving living conditions in the city. The candidates all seem to ignore hazardous and costly nonviolent crime. These dangerous “nonviolent” crimes include: illegal unlicensed vehicles and street-racing; running red lights and stop signs; illegal firearm use such as shooting at buildings and vehicles; and aggressive larceny, trespassing and vandalism.
While all candidates mention violent crime, none cites evidence that tolerating general lawlessness reduces such crime. In fact, some even advocate for decarceration and police sensitivity training over crime deterrence and protection. If a jurisdiction is too weak to even issue a simple traffic citation, it is certainly not up to the job of reducing crime.
The mayoral candidates should be offering policies that seek to protect and serve law-abiding citizens, visitors and businesses. The city’s policy of accommodating nonviolent criminals is also an improper cost shift to residents and businesses. These candidates should focus on policies that improve safety, health and lawful opportunities in the city. Only then can other issues facing the city be addressed.