Letter: Mayors focus on political statements, not constituents

Regarding “ Page says St. Louis County mask mandate stands, despite council’s vote to overturn ” (July 28): What a shame. Missouri is nearly last in coronavirus vaccinations rates, the unvaccinated are being hospitalized and dying, and they are spreading the delta variant.

In an effort to just keep people safe, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a mask mandate because so many refuse to be vaccinated. Since the majority of the unvaccinated are Republicans, you would think that GOP lawmakers would want to help end this thing. Nope. They, along with the mayors of Eureka, Wildwood and Chesterfield, say they are going to defy the order and sue. Someone who would forgo the safety of their constituents so they can make a political statement is not the kind of person I want representing me.