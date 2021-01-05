Letter: McCaskill was correct about Hawley’s ladder-climbing

Regarding “ Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results ” (Dec. 30): Here is how presidential elections work: People vote and, based on the popular and electoral votes, a winner emerges. The losers accept the results. They don’t turn into seditious turncoats and try to overturn the results because their feelings are hurt. This is what Sen. Josh Hawley is doing with my vote, and I don’t appreciate it.

Hawley’s grandstanding is making Missouri look like the dumb hicks people think we are. He needs to stop and do his present day job. Being an advocate for sedition, straight out of 1860, is not his job. He is the ladder-climbing scoundrel former Sen. Claire McCaskill said he was. He has proved her right.