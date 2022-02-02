Letter: McClellan column offers nice contrast to anti-Trump rhetoric

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “What if Donald Trump had run as a Democrat?” (Jan. 30): This is an excellent example of honest, thoughtful commentary on today’s politics, because it’s so truthful, objective and observant. In my opinion, that’s something completely lacking from the Post-Dispatch’s other published opinion pieces about Republicans, conservatives and Donald Trump.

Although I voted for Trump, Dr. Ben Carson was my first choice and still is, because I believe he is intelligent, honest and such a good man. Jeb Bush was my second choice, but three presidents from one family would be a bit strange.

I believe Trump was a very effective president cutting taxes and reducing the government’s control of banking, finance and anything else the swamp bureaucrats and lobbyists plan to take over. However, Trump’s silliness exchanging insults on Twitter was juvenile and beyond the pale. But now, with President Joe Biden following a leftist agenda, I think Democrats are worried about how the party can dump him and the progressive caucus. Biden’s abandonment of Afghanistan and thousands of our American supporters will haunt Democrats for ages.

Ron Jones • Alton