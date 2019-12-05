Regarding “Giving thanks for falling leaves” (Dec. 1): Three cheers for Bill McClellan. His health problems have been daunting. I want him to know that I always look forward to his columns in the Post-Dispatch.
Mary Frances Davis • Warrenton
Regarding “Giving thanks for falling leaves” (Dec. 1): Three cheers for Bill McClellan. His health problems have been daunting. I want him to know that I always look forward to his columns in the Post-Dispatch.
Mary Frances Davis • Warrenton
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.