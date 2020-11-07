Letter: McClellan is wacky thinking Hawley might be president

Most-read stories in this section
Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Playing out the long game” (Nov. 1): I love McClellan’s pieces, but this column left me wondering what he’s been smoking. Whatever it is, I don’t want it if it means thinking Sen. Josh Hawley is going to be the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.
Scott Miller • Chesterfield
