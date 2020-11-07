 Skip to main content
Letter: McClellan is wacky thinking Hawley might be president
Letter: McClellan is wacky thinking Hawley might be president

Sen. Josh Hawley writing book: 'The Tyranny of Big Tech.'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)

 Ken Cedeno

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Playing out the long game” (Nov. 1): I love McClellan’s pieces, but this column left me wondering what he’s been smoking. Whatever it is, I don’t want it if it means thinking Sen. Josh Hawley is going to be the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Scott Miller • Chesterfield

