Letter: McClellan should be ashamed thinking Biden is too old

Regarding Bill McClellan’s column “Picking up Tino from school brings back memories of a long-ago first day” (Oct.18): McClellan surprised me by implying Joe Biden is too old for the job. I am 80 years old and support Biden. President Donald Trump is only three years younger than Biden, but Trump has lied and cheated his way forever. He even lies about his own experience as a coronavirus patient.
From the column: “I think of him [Biden] as a befuddled Jedi warrior. Or maybe it’s ‘The Hobbit,’ and he’s Bilbo. But he is this fellow charged with saving everything we hold dear, and he seems completely not up to the challenge. Even if he wins, dark forces are aligned against him.”
Why does McClellan think Biden is not up to challenge? He conducted a true town hall last Thursday and stayed 30 minutes after its conclusion to answer questions. I never thought McClellan would be ageist. Biden speaks in full sentences and full paragraphs and does not need to shout or insult anyone. Biden also has more experience than Trump has despite Trump’s “business” career.
I believe Biden and his 40-plus-year career bodes well for the United States, and I believe McClellan should be ashamed of himself.
Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.