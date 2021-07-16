Letter: McClellan unfairly criticizes judges’ sentencing decision

I subscribe to the adage: Never wrestle with a pig. You just get dirty and the pig likes it. But after reading Bill McClellan’s recent “An argument for fairness, redemption and economics” (July 11), I feel compelled to reply. Over the past 17 years, McClellan has unfairly accused me of being dishonest, incompetent, and/or lazy as both a prosecutor and a judge in St. Louis County.
Now McClellan says I gave too harsh a sentence to Paige Spears after his conviction for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. I sentenced Spears to a life sentence for the robbery, and a concurrent sentence for the armed criminal action. This was his third robbery conviction. In the second conviction, he received a 15-year sentence. He also had other felony convictions.
As the chief trial attorney and a judge in St. Louis County I have tried about 40 murder cases. One case was reversed because the court reporter could not prepare the transcript. Other than that instance, none of my trials, including five death penalty cases, were reversed by Missouri appellate courts. I have briefed and argued homicide trial matters before the Missouri Supreme Court. I was a primary drafter of the Missouri statutes covering trials of homicides and assaults.