Letter: McClellan unfairly criticizes judges’ sentencing decision

I subscribe to the adage: Never wrestle with a pig. You just get dirty and the pig likes it. But after reading Bill McClellan’s recent “An argument for fairness, redemption and economics” (July 11), I feel compelled to reply. Over the past 17 years, McClellan has unfairly accused me of being dishonest, incompetent, and/or lazy as both a prosecutor and a judge in St. Louis County.

Now McClellan says I gave too harsh a sentence to Paige Spears after his conviction for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. I sentenced Spears to a life sentence for the robbery, and a concurrent sentence for the armed criminal action. This was his third robbery conviction. In the second conviction, he received a 15-year sentence. He also had other felony convictions.