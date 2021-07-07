Letter: McCloskeys’ actions justified; disbarment not warranted

Regarding the editorial “In plea bargain, gun-toting McCloskeys provide more than enough justification for disbarment” (June 20): I’m really disappointed and shocked that the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board would call for such action.

Calling to disbar Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the personal injury attorneys who waved guns at protesters, is ludicrous and nonsensical in my opinion. The McCloskeys, I believe, were only defending what they perceived as possible destruction to their property and potential harm to themselves. I probably would have done the same thing, knowing that a mob was trespassing on private property near my residence.

I believe the McCloskeys were only exercising their Second Amendment rights, and even though they brandished firearms, it’s important to remember that no shots were fired and no one got hurt. The McCloskeys pleaded guilty to reduced charges. Mark McCloskey said he would do it again.

I believe the McCloskeys are law-and-order individuals, a quality that I wholeheartedly respect and admire, and their misdemeanor convictions and fines based on their guilty pleas were a sham.