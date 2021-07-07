 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: McCloskeys’ actions justified; disbarment not warranted
0 comments

Letter: McCloskeys’ actions justified; disbarment not warranted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, is on the verge of a 2022 Senate run.(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the editorial “In plea bargain, gun-toting McCloskeys provide more than enough justification for disbarment” (June 20): I’m really disappointed and shocked that the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board would call for such action.

Calling to disbar Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the personal injury attorneys who waved guns at protesters, is ludicrous and nonsensical in my opinion. The McCloskeys, I believe, were only defending what they perceived as possible destruction to their property and potential harm to themselves. I probably would have done the same thing, knowing that a mob was trespassing on private property near my residence.

I believe the McCloskeys were only exercising their Second Amendment rights, and even though they brandished firearms, it’s important to remember that no shots were fired and no one got hurt. The McCloskeys pleaded guilty to reduced charges. Mark McCloskey said he would do it again.

I believe the McCloskeys are law-and-order individuals, a quality that I wholeheartedly respect and admire, and their misdemeanor convictions and fines based on their guilty pleas were a sham.

The McCloskeys had a long history of taking legal action against family members and neighbors over incidents that occurred in prior years. Be that as it may, isn’t that their constitutional right under the law to do so, without fear of recrimination?

I believe the Editorial Board owes the McCloskeys an apology. Surely, the paper has bigger fish to fry.

Gene Carton • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports