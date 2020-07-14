Letter: McCloskeys actions only made themselves a target

Regarding the letter “Homeowners Had Every Right To Defend Themselves” (July 2): Mark and Patricia McCloskey were the troublemakers in this instance. The protesters, who appeared to be marching peacefully, did not single the McCloskeys out. Had the couple simply stayed in their mansion, the protesters would have most likely marched right past their home. They brought this on themselves.
I did not see other homeowners in the neighborhood brandishing guns to “protect” their property. Their property wasn’t a target until they themselves made it a target. True, the protesters were on private property, but they were marching through, not demonstrating on that street.
The McCloskeys claimed they support the Black Lives Matter movement. Well maybe they do, just not on their street or their neighborhood.
Mary Jackson • Florissant
