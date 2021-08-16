 Skip to main content
Letter: McCloskeys got off because they are rich and white
0 comments

Letter: McCloskeys got off because they are rich and white

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has made good on his promise to pardon the couple. The Republican governor announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 that he pardoned the McCloskeys, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in June. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "St. Louis man wants his guns back after governor's pardon" (Aug. 5): Gov. Mike Parson is doing his best to demonstrate old-time justice. He recently pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey for their crimes of threatening protesters with firearms as protesters walked by their house. The McCloskeys had to plead guilty because they were recorded committing the crime. The McCloskeys were only fined for their punishment, but for some reason, Parson felt compelled to pardon them.

On the other hand, Parson has refused to pardon Kevin Strickland, who has served more than 40 years in jail for a crime witnesses, and even prosecutors, say he did not commit. Parson said, “When something like that comes up, we look at those cases, but I don’t know that that necessarily makes it a priority to jump in front of the line.”

The McCloskeys were indicted in October 2020. Strickland was convicted in April of 1978. How did the McCloskeys get to the head of the pardon line in front of Strickland?

The answer is simple, although no one is saying it: Strickland is poor and Black while the McCloskeys are rich and white. It’s 1920s-era, old-time justice being applied. Apparently, nothing has changed in the last 100 years, at least not under Parson's regime.

Honestly, if the McCloskeys were Black and rich and had waved guns at white protesters in their neighborhood, does anyone believe Parson would have pardoned them?

Bryan Kasten • Piedmont  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News