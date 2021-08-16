Letter: McCloskeys got off because they are rich and white

Regarding "St. Louis man wants his guns back after governor's pardon" (Aug. 5): Gov. Mike Parson is doing his best to demonstrate old-time justice. He recently pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey for their crimes of threatening protesters with firearms as protesters walked by their house. The McCloskeys had to plead guilty because they were recorded committing the crime. The McCloskeys were only fined for their punishment, but for some reason, Parson felt compelled to pardon them.

On the other hand, Parson has refused to pardon Kevin Strickland, who has served more than 40 years in jail for a crime witnesses, and even prosecutors, say he did not commit. Parson said, “When something like that comes up, we look at those cases, but I don’t know that that necessarily makes it a priority to jump in front of the line.”

The McCloskeys were indicted in October 2020. Strickland was convicted in April of 1978. How did the McCloskeys get to the head of the pardon line in front of Strickland?