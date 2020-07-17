Letter: McCloskeys’ litigation history is irrelevant to today
Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. The protesters called for Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department.

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. The protesters called for Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding Erika Wurst’s guest column “McCloskey gun-wielding case deserves to be heard in court” (July 12) and “Couple Who Confronted Protesters Have a History of Litigation” (July 12) by Jeremy Kohler: Though I am unacquainted with Patricia and Mark McCloskey and share the view that they overreacted to the presence of protesters near their home, I have been horrified with the Post-Dispatch’s news and opinion pieces devoted to this incident and to them.

While the McCloskeys’ conduct in brandishing weapons on June 28 is fair game, I believe dredging up their perceived faults and failings regarding subdivision trustees, neighbors, tenants, an employer, relatives and others over the course of the last 32 years is nothing more than gratuitous character assassination. The McCloskeys’ litigation history has nothing to do with the propriety of their actions on June 28.

Is it not hypocritical for the Post-Dispatch to ridicule private citizens for abiding by the law in seeking to settle their disputes in the courts while not condemning those who, almost daily, take their disputes to the streets, resulting in the mayhem and loss of life that fill most every edition of the paper?

Canice Timothy Rice, Jr. • St. Louis

