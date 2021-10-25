Letter: McCloskeys mail problems result in mailman's overtime

Regarding "St. Louis official confirms McCloskey has paid overdue water and trash bill" (Oct. 21): If the McCloskeys knew that mail wasn't being delivered to their home as of July of last year, why didn't they open a post office box or reroute all their mail to their law office? This doesn't show a lot of brains, especially for Mark McCloskey, who is running for the Senate.
The story also said Patricia McCloskey said that "the mailman who comes to their office also now is assigned to deliver mail to their home and is paid time and a half to do so. Postal Service officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday." What?
Sue Fuchs • St. Louis County