 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: McCloskeys mail problems result in mailman's overtime
0 comments

Letter: McCloskeys mail problems result in mailman's overtime

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McCloskeys

Mark and Patricia McCloskey brandish firearms in front of their home on June 28, 2020, as protester walked by.

 BILL GREENBLATT, UPI

Regarding "St. Louis official confirms McCloskey has paid overdue water and trash bill" (Oct. 21): If the McCloskeys knew that mail wasn't being delivered to their home as of July of last year, why didn't they open a post office box or reroute all their mail to their law office? This doesn't show a lot of brains, especially for Mark McCloskey, who is running for the Senate.

The story also said Patricia McCloskey said that "the mailman who comes to their office also now is assigned to deliver mail to their home and is paid time and a half to do so. Postal Service officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday." What?

Sue Fuchs • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News