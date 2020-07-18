Letter: McCloskeys’ sue-happy history merited public exposure
Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. The protesters called for Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department.

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. The protesters called for Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Regarding “Portland Place couple who confronted protesters have a long history of not backing down” (July 12): Thanks to reporters Jeremy Kohler and Joel Currier for enlightening the public to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who gained national sympathy from the gun-toting crowd for supposedly defending their homestead against protesters.

Despite Patricia McCloskey’s exaggerated statement to Fox News host Sean Hannity, the marchers had not even stepped foot on their precious property, much less shown interest in attacking them. If not for reporting after the audacious behavior of this couple, we all would not have learned about this textbook case of sue-happy lawyers who give their profession a bad name.

I only hope that the McCloskeys suffer the same professional consequences as have finally begun to befall other bad actors whom we now refer to as “Karens.”

Linda Shore • Creve Coeur

