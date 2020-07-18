Letter: McCloskeys’ sue-happy history merited public exposure

Regarding “Portland Place couple who confronted protesters have a long history of not backing down” (July 12): Thanks to reporters Jeremy Kohler and Joel Currier for enlightening the public to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who gained national sympathy from the gun-toting crowd for supposedly defending their homestead against protesters.
Despite Patricia McCloskey’s exaggerated statement to Fox News host Sean Hannity, the marchers had not even stepped foot on their precious property, much less shown interest in attacking them. If not for reporting after the audacious behavior of this couple, we all would not have learned about this textbook case of sue-happy lawyers who give their profession a bad name.
I only hope that the McCloskeys suffer the same professional consequences as have finally begun to befall other bad actors whom we now refer to as “Karens.”
Linda Shore • Creve Coeur
