Letter: McConnell appears to be more powerful than Trump
Letter: McConnell appears to be more powerful than Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., attends a press conference after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

The references in the media to the current administration focus on President Donald Trump. However, shouldn’t the name for the current administration be more accurately described as the “McConnell-Trump” administration? Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s name should be first on the billing since he gets the actual last word on any legislation heading to the president’s desk. So, while Trump can press his executive powers to the limit, the ability to do so resides seemingly exclusively in the hands of McConnell.

I know that McConnell wasn’t elected by as broad a number of voters, but the power he wields should put him first on the marquee.

Phillip Michaels • University City

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

