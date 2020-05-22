Letter: McConnell appears to be more powerful than Trump

The references in the media to the current administration focus on President Donald Trump. However, shouldn’t the name for the current administration be more accurately described as the “McConnell-Trump” administration? Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s name should be first on the billing since he gets the actual last word on any legislation heading to the president’s desk. So, while Trump can press his executive powers to the limit, the ability to do so resides seemingly exclusively in the hands of McConnell.
I know that McConnell wasn’t elected by as broad a number of voters, but the power he wields should put him first on the marquee.
Phillip Michaels • University City
