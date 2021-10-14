Letter: McConnell continues to put his party over his country

Regarding "Senate delays US default disaster, voting to extend debt limit into December" (Oct. 7): Sen. Mitch McConnell said Democrats must do this “without any help from the Republicans,” hoping to force the Democrats to use the reconciliation process. But the bill passed the Senate 50-48, with no Republican votes.

When McConnell says the Democrats must pass this bill by themselves, what he really means is that the Republicans would filibuster any attempts to pass the bill under regular order. Republican cooperation is not needed to pass the bill but rather to overcome the filibuster. Republicans worked purposefully to block the measure.

A failure to raise the debt ceiling would have been catastrophic to us as well as the world. Casting doubt on our willingness to live up to our financial obligations threatened to undercut the role of the dollar as the international reserve currency and to further erode our standing as world leader.

McConnell held a gun to the nation’s head, and his only purpose was to politically undercut the Democrats. It's clear proof of him putting party ahead of country. All Republicans should be ashamed.

Mark Fogal • St. Louis