 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: McConnell continues to put his party over his country
0 comments

Letter: McConnell continues to put his party over his country

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

In this Oct. 7, 2021, photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. The dangerous standoff in Congress over raising the debt limit as well as its ultimate resolution both were engineered by McConnell, the Republican leader determined to stop President Joe Biden’s agenda even if it pushes the country toward grave economic uncertainty. McConnell is no longer the majority leader of the Senate, but he is exerting the power of the minority in new and uncharted ways. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding "Senate delays US default disaster, voting to extend debt limit into December" (Oct. 7): Sen. Mitch McConnell said Democrats must do this “without any help from the Republicans,” hoping to force the Democrats to use the reconciliation process. But the bill passed the Senate 50-48, with no Republican votes.

When McConnell says the Democrats must pass this bill by themselves, what he really means is that the Republicans would filibuster any attempts to pass the bill under regular order. Republican cooperation is not needed to pass the bill but rather to overcome the filibuster. Republicans worked purposefully to block the measure.

A failure to raise the debt ceiling would have been catastrophic to us as well as the world. Casting doubt on our willingness to live up to our financial obligations threatened to undercut the role of the dollar as the international reserve currency and to further erode our standing as world leader.

McConnell held a gun to the nation’s head, and his only purpose was to politically undercut the Democrats. It's clear proof of him putting party ahead of country. All Republicans should be ashamed.

Mark Fogal • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News