Letter: McConnell, Graham should abstain from Senate trial

The oath the Senate takes before an impeachment trial is “Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of, (insert Donald Trump’s name) President of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?” Sen. Mitch McConnell recently stated, “I’m not an impartial juror,” and Sen. Lindsay Graham stated he is “not trying to be a fair juror” with regard to Trump’s impeachment.
Therefore, I can only conclude that Chief Justice John Roberts must tell these two jurors that they must abstain from voting during Trump’s trial. Otherwise, it is clear they will violate their oaths.
Donna Sherwood • Wentzville