Letter: McConnell has done lasting harm to Supreme Court

Regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell's guest column "Democrats, Leave the Supreme Court Alone" (Nov. 14): Sen. Mitch McConnell has the incomprehensible gall to school us on forming the Supreme Court. This is from a guy who abused his position as Senate majority leader to deny even a hearing for President Barack Obama's legitimate Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. Four years later, he showed a level of blatant hypocrisy (surprising even for a politician) in enabling a lightning-fast Senate approval of President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.