Letter: McConnell has done lasting harm to Supreme Court

Regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell's guest column "Democrats, Leave the Supreme Court Alone" (Nov. 14): Sen. Mitch McConnell has the incomprehensible gall to school us on forming the Supreme Court. This is from a guy who abused his position as Senate majority leader to deny even a hearing for President Barack Obama's legitimate Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. Four years later, he showed a level of blatant hypocrisy (surprising even for a politician) in enabling a lightning-fast Senate approval of President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
McConnell has done lasting harm to the Supreme Court nomination protocol and its credibility with his shameless abuse of power. He clearly has no place judging the ethics of others when it comes to the formation of the court.
Dave Schmidt • Festus