Letter: McConnell is an example of politicians being awful activists

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column “Why political activists rarely make good politicians” (July 28): While I agree with Lynn Schmidt about political activists not making good politicians, I think politicians acting as activists are even worse. Just look at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Many conservatives voted against everything former President Barack Obama proposed. Conservatives didn’t care if people got health care or not. And need I even mention McConnell blocking Obama’s Supreme Court pick?
Steve Campbell • Barnhart