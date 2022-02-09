Letter: McConnell refused even a hearing for Garland in 2016

Regarding the letter "Democrats resisted GOP Supreme Court nominations" (Feb. 4): I can only roll my eyes at the selective memory that seems to prevail among Republicans. The letter writer fails to remember that with about eight months left in office, President Barack Obama was denied an opportunity to select a Supreme Court justice, and the writer also doesn't seem to remember then-Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell not even allowing a hearing to consider Merrick Garland for a Supreme Court position. This was supposedly based on the screwball idea that these votes should not happen so close to a presidential election. I say screwball because that criterion had never been used before.