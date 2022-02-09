 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: McConnell refused even a hearing for Garland in 2016

Federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland, walks out with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden as he is introduced as Obama's nominee for the Supreme Court during an announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2016.

Regarding the letter "Democrats resisted GOP Supreme Court nominations" (Feb. 4): I can only roll my eyes at the selective memory that seems to prevail among Republicans. The letter writer fails to remember that with about eight months left in office, President Barack Obama was denied an opportunity to select a Supreme Court justice, and the writer also doesn't seem to remember then-Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell not even allowing a hearing to consider Merrick Garland for a Supreme Court position. This was supposedly based on the screwball idea that these votes should not happen so close to a presidential election. I say screwball because that criterion had never been used before.

Then suddenly, when then-President Donald Trump had the opportunity to select three justices, the letter writer didn't understand why Democrats were less than cooperative. McConnell, after all, abandoned the very screwball reasoning he used to derail Obama's pick.

Let's try to remember all of the facts when making choices in the upcoming elections. Don't be fooled by selective memory.

Denny Eagan • St. Louis County  

