Letter: McConnell sinking as low as a politician can descend

Regarding "Biden to GOP senators: Don't jam through Ginsburg nominee" (Sept. 21): Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's actions are the height of hypocrisy. Within hours of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing, McConnell stated that the Senate would vote for her replacement as soon as possible. Just four years ago he refused to even meet with President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, saying that the new president should nominate the replacement justice.
Why the difference today? Because his party currently holds the White House, and he sees the opportunity to consolidate conservative power in the court for years to come, even though it appears very likely Republicans will lose the presidency and possibly their Senate majority in November.
How low will McConnell go for political gain? He has just shown us the lowest depths to which a politician can descend.
Steven Carl • St. Charles
