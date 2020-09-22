 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: McConnell sinking as low as a politician can descend
0 comments

Letter: McConnell sinking as low as a politician can descend

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., departs the chamber after speaking about the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Her death leaves a vacancy that could be filled by a more conservative justice by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Regarding "Biden to GOP senators: Don't jam through Ginsburg nominee" (Sept. 21): Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's actions are the height of hypocrisy. Within hours of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing, McConnell stated that the Senate would vote for her replacement as soon as possible. Just four years ago he refused to even meet with President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, saying that the new president should nominate the replacement justice.

Why the difference today? Because his party currently holds the White House, and he sees the opportunity to consolidate conservative power in the court for years to come, even though it appears very likely Republicans will lose the presidency and possibly their Senate majority in November.

How low will McConnell go for political gain? He has just shown us the lowest depths to which a politician can descend.

Steven Carl • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports