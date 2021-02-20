 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter:McConnell tried to play both sides of the street
0 comments

Letter:McConnell tried to play both sides of the street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GOP's McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks before the Senate voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police offer Eugene Goodman for his actions during the Jan. 6 riot, as the Senate took a break from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding “GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack” (Feb. 14): Sen. Mitch McConnell’s acts on the Senate floor after Donald Trump’s acquittal vote were both shameful and conniving.

First, McConnell voted to acquit Trump on the controversial legal basis that the Senate couldn’t convict an impeached president after he had left office, thereby retaining the loyal Trump voter bloc. Then McConnell excoriated Trump in a post-vote speech emphasizing that the guilty ex-president hadn’t yet gotten away with his crimes. Here McConnell distanced himself from future embarrassing history. Plus McConnell’s actions at least partially neutered Trump’s ability to hold future office again, wreaked further havoc on the GOP and stemmed the current exodus of many Republicans and donors.

Note, none of the background reasoning I’ve outlined for McConnell’s actions has anything to do with ethical and patriotic behavior, nor doing the right thing. Instead it’s all about what’s good for the Republican Party and winning in 2022 and 2024, and damn the rest of the consequences. In hardball politics, the end result (no matter how self-serving) always seems to justify the means.

Greg Blattner • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports