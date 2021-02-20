Letter:McConnell tried to play both sides of the street

Regarding “GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack” (Feb. 14): Sen. Mitch McConnell’s acts on the Senate floor after Donald Trump’s acquittal vote were both shameful and conniving.

First, McConnell voted to acquit Trump on the controversial legal basis that the Senate couldn’t convict an impeached president after he had left office, thereby retaining the loyal Trump voter bloc. Then McConnell excoriated Trump in a post-vote speech emphasizing that the guilty ex-president hadn’t yet gotten away with his crimes. Here McConnell distanced himself from future embarrassing history. Plus McConnell’s actions at least partially neutered Trump’s ability to hold future office again, wreaked further havoc on the GOP and stemmed the current exodus of many Republicans and donors.

Note, none of the background reasoning I’ve outlined for McConnell’s actions has anything to do with ethical and patriotic behavior, nor doing the right thing. Instead it’s all about what’s good for the Republican Party and winning in 2022 and 2024, and damn the rest of the consequences. In hardball politics, the end result (no matter how self-serving) always seems to justify the means.

Greg Blattner • Chesterfield