Letter: McDermott and Thunberg need more education

Regarding “Climate-denial hucksters present the ‘anti-Greta Thunberg’” (March 1): This column by Kevin McDermott is convoluted and nothing more than an effort to denigrate Republicans. I think McDermott and Greta Thunberg have the same intellect. Hers might be higher, but she’s only in high school.
Astroturf has no connection to climate change. McDermott and other liberals think the sky is falling, and they do not have any good solutions for halting the carbon dioxide buildup. If man-made carbon dioxide is the prime cause of global warming, we are poorly equipped to halt it. Wind and solar can never fill the world’s need for electricity. If they doubt that, why don’t McDermott and his friends install windmills and cover their yards with solar panels? If they think that would work, they need to run some numbers. Nuclear power is the only way to fuel power plants, and the “greenies” are too blind to recognize it.
At least Astroturf eliminates the need for watering and fertilizer runoff. So all those scenarios they try to hang on Republicans make no sense at all. It looks more like the pot calling the kettle black.
McDermott needs some more information and not some silly fabricated story of Republicans not understanding climate change. McDermott and Thunberg need more education.
Ron Jones • Alton