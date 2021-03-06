Letter: McDermott deftly highlights GOP hypocrisy on nominee

Regarding “The Party of Trump is mad about mean tweets? Really?” (Feb. 28): Thanks to columnist Kevin McDermott for his support of Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s well-qualified former nominee as head of the Office of Management and Budget. And thanks for McDermott’s exposure of the “avalanche of bile” and hypocrisy coming from Republicans for years. I had to laugh. Thanks also to the Post-Dispatch for carrying the column of such an excellent writer and thinker. I look forward to McDermott’s columns every Sunday.