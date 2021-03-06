 Skip to main content
Letter: McDermott deftly highlights GOP hypocrisy on nominee
After four years of shrugging off President Donald Trump's toxic Twitter attacks against political rivals, Senate Republicans last week opposed the confirmation of Neera Tanden (above), President Joe Biden's nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, because she'd tweeted criticism of some of them. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

 Anna Moneymaker

Regarding “The Party of Trump is mad about mean tweets? Really?” (Feb. 28): Thanks to columnist Kevin McDermott for his support of Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s well-qualified former nominee as head of the Office of Management and Budget. And thanks for McDermott’s exposure of the “avalanche of bile” and hypocrisy coming from Republicans for years. I had to laugh. Thanks also to the Post-Dispatch for carrying the column of such an excellent writer and thinker. I look forward to McDermott’s columns every Sunday.

Allan R. Shickman • University City

Tags

