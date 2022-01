In my opinion, Kevin McDermott’s column “Critical race theory is the GOP’s latest show about nothing” (Jan. 9) wasn’t fair or well researched. Although critical race theory is only taught in one Missouri school district, how does McDermott know it’s not taught in other states? And Democrats used the filibuster in 2020 far more often than Republicans in 2021. By the way, I’m an independent and not a Trump supporter.