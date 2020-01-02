Letter: McKee's new hospital name whitewashes history

Regarding efforts by Paul McKee of the Northside Regeneration Group to name the proposed new hospital in north St. Louis the Homer G. Phillips Hospital: This is a mistake. At best it is cultural appropriation; at worst it reflects cultural insensitivity.
The legendary Homer G. Phillips Hospital in the Ville neighborhood was a cultural icon, the pride of not just north St. Louis but our entire community. It was one of the most influential black hospitals in the country during its tenure from 1937 to 1979. It was a magnificent edifice, an architectural masterpiece, and a place of physical, mental and spiritual healing for generations of African American St. Louisans. It trained the best and brightest physicians, nurses and allied health professionals in the country. It should have never closed. The racially motivated effort that led to its closure tore apart the African American community and left a gaping cultural wound that will take more generations to heal.
Mr. McKee, please do not abuse the legacy of the Homer G. Phillips Hospital with what will be perceived as a paternalistic approach to placate the African American community. This whitewashing of history is truly disrespectful. If you want to get feedback on what to name this new facility, then ask the African American community. I hope this can be resolved in a manner that continues to respect the memory of Homer G. Phillips.
Will Ross, MD, MPH • St. Louis