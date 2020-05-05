Letter: Meatpackers and lawmakers should be treated equally

Regarding “Despite Trump executive order, meat-processing plants struggle to stay open” (May 1) and “Worried about virus US House won’t return- for now” (April 29): In the first article, President Donald Trump is forcing workers to go into meatpacking plants. Twenty workers have already died in these plants. It is estimated that 6,500 are sick or have been exposed to the virus while working near someone who has tested positive. In the second article, House Democratic leaders shelved plans to return to work on the next virus aid package. This was based upon the Capitol physician’s warning that the public health danger was too great. The lawmakers vigorously objected to the meeting schedule, so they are not going to work.
What in the world is wrong with our country? How can Americans be treated so differently? No wonder the general public has such a low opinion of politicians and feels like the system is stacked against them. It is.
Is a worker’s life in a meatpacking plant worth less than politicians’ lives in Washington? What happened to “all men are created equal”?
John Davis • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.