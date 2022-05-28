 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Media attention ensures shooters’ 15 minutes of fame

  • 0
Texas School Shooting Security

Members of the media take photos of a map of the school which was used a press conference held outside Robb Elementary School on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.

 Wong Maye-E - staff, AP

Regarding “School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings” (May 25): In my opinion, we are becoming numb to these mass shootings. Prevention could start by not giving the shooters media attention. I suspect they are just looking for their 15 minutes of fame. While this approach won’t stop these shootings, it might discourage future shooters.

Treating mental health and eliminating loose gun laws promoted by the National Rifle Association should be our main concentrations. But we should at least be eliminating media attention for the shooters. That could start tomorrow.

Tom Carpenter • O’Fallon, Ill.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News