Letter: Media attention ensures shooters’ 15 minutes of fame

Regarding “School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings” (May 25): In my opinion, we are becoming numb to these mass shootings. Prevention could start by not giving the shooters media attention. I suspect they are just looking for their 15 minutes of fame. While this approach won’t stop these shootings, it might discourage future shooters.
Treating mental health and eliminating loose gun laws promoted by the National Rifle Association should be our main concentrations. But we should at least be eliminating media attention for the shooters. That could start tomorrow.
Tom Carpenter • O’Fallon, Ill.