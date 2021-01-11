Letter: Media bias apparent in coverage of Capitol invasioz

Most-read stories in this section
-
Letter: Good news: We can now expect Hawley’s departure
-
Letter: Hawley had every right to question the election results
-
Letter: Hawley has now brought all Missourians down with him
-
Letter: Missouri is a joke for electing a treasonous sycophant
-
Letter: Social Security really just a nationwide welfare program
Regarding “The insurrection at the Capitol challenged how US media frames unrest and shapes public opinion” (Jan. 8): The news media did not use the same criteria they employed involving the protests in Seattle, Portland, Chicago and Milwaukee. I believe the news media once again are displaying bias.
Jerry Spiniolas • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.