Letter: Media bias apparent in coverage of Capitol invasioz

Letter: Media bias apparent in coverage of Capitol invasion
Letter: Media bias apparent in coverage of Capitol invasion

Capitol police chief defends response to 'criminal' rioters

Demonstrators left a pile of broken TV equipment outside the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

Regarding “The insurrection at the Capitol challenged how US media frames unrest and shapes public opinion” (Jan. 8): The news media did not use the same criteria they employed involving the protests in Seattle, Portland, Chicago and Milwaukee. I believe the news media once again are displaying bias.

Jerry Spiniolas • St. Louis County

