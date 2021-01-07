 Skip to main content
Letter: Media failed their responsibility covering Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden in 2012.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

 Associated Press

Regarding “Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden case” (Dec. 16): I believe the mainstream news media has a left-wing bias, and that it has been evident for a long time. When Donald Trump announced his candidacy, the news media gave him a lot of coverage. After he was elected, I believe they no longer objectively reported what he said and did.

I believe they abandoned their professional objectivity when it came to reporting on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Now the Justice Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden is all coming to light after the election.

A free press is so essential to our democracy and is protected by the U.S. Constitution. With that right comes responsibility. I believe our present-day news media abdicated their responsibility.

Brian Geurin • Shrewsbury

