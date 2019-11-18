Regarding “Lying Democrats still mad about 2016 election” (Oct. 31): When I read this letter, I was in total agreement with letter writer Steve Sullivan. Then I read a rebuttal letter, “There is no ‘silent coup’ against Trump; look at facts” and had to respond. The original letter had it totally correct.
Democrats continue to lie and attack duly elected President Donald Trump. The mainstream media continue to lie and spread their one-sided propaganda. This also includes the Post-Dispatch, sad to say. There is a silent coup, and you need to look at the facts. It will all be coming out soon enough with the Justice Department’s inspector general’s report and U.S. Attorney John Durham’s report.
Our beliefs, in part, depend on which news media you read or listen to. If you read or listen to mainstream media, you believe one way. If you listen to or watch conservative media, you will believe the opposite.
Vicki Martin • Fairview Heights