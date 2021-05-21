Letter: Medicaid expansion could have solved hospital lawsuits

Regarding the Post-Dispatch story “‘There’s no way I can pay for this’: One of America’s largest hospital chains has been suing thousands of patients during the pandemic” (May 18): This story highlights the abuse patients are facing by the hospital chain suing them in a pandemic. But two important pieces of context are missing.

First, it notes that the chain is for-profit but doesn’t explain why that is important. The Affordable Care Act requires nonprofit hospitals to have charity care policies. For-profit hospitals do not have them. As a result, patients in nonprofit systems are able to get free or reduced care when uninsured or underinsured. Patients in for-profit systems cannot.

Second, many of the states in which this chain operates did not expand Medicaid. Many of the low-income patients in this article would have had their bills covered by Medicaid had those states expanded Medicaid coverage.

Tracy Douglas • Wilmington, Calif.