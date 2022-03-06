Letter: Medicaid expansion is voters’ choice. Leave it in place

Regarding “Republicans seek new route to impose work requirements on Missouri Medicaid recipients” (March 2): Once again, our state legislators are trying to overturn a vote of the people. In another attempt to stop Medicaid Expansion, the Missouri House recently passed a proposed constitutional amendment (House Joint Resolution 117) that would jeopardize the health care of all Missouri Medicaid recipients and reverse the benefits of Medicaid expansion.

This amendment would mean that legislators vote on Medicaid eligibility and services each year. Newly eligible adults would most certainly have their coverage taken away. But things like prescription drugs and home- and community-based services could be cut and possibly force more people into nursing homes. The health care of anyone covered by Medicaid, like children, pregnant women and those with disabilities would be at the whim of politicians every single year.

Other states have demonstrated that Medicaid expansion is an economic benefit for states. Proposals that would upend it would kill good quality jobs and stifle economic growth in rural areas.

Medicaid expansion is a law approved by voters, and upheld by the Missouri Supreme Court. Missourians should contact their legislators and tell them to leave Medicaid expansion alone.

Douglas Aaron Freeman • Chesterfield