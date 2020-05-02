Letter: Medicaid expansion needed more than ever

Regarding “Medicaid Nearing ‘Eye Of The Storm’ As Newly Unemployed Look For Coverage” (April 3): This pandemic highlights now more than ever a need for Medicaid expansion in Missouri. Missouri remains one of 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid, leaving nearly 250,000 Missourians without access to health insurance. The need for increased coverage is more pronounced than ever.
Additionally, it is no secret that hospitals face the brunt of the pandemic. St. Louis urban hospitals have seen a 50% increase in coronavirus infections within the past couple of weeks alone. They also stopped all elective procedures, which decreases their revenue. These hospitals will now likely see increased activity to their emergency rooms by the uninsured, along with COVID-19 patients.
Medicaid funding helps ensure the continuity of the health safety net. The U.S. government is increasing the match rate for states that have expanded their programs through 2021. These funding dollars are critical to hospitals.
This plight is far from over, and Medicaid expansion is not the sole solution to ensuring continued funding for hospitals and access to care for citizens. But the pandemic has revealed the disparities in our medical safety net in ways never seen before. Therefore, Missouri must make moves toward a ballot initiative for Medicaid expansion in the upcoming 2020 election.
Kellan Roybal • St. Louis
