Letter: Medicaid expansion will also makes economic sense

Regarding “Tricky trade-offs for states in Trump’s new Medicaid offer” (Jan. 30): Legislative naysayers say Medicaid expansion will be a budget buster and take money away from education. However, the opposite is true. As a result of the $2.5 billion in new federal funding, Medicaid expansion would result in more than $100 million in state general revenue savings and new revenue for the state of Missouri, according to the Missouri Budget Project.
This net increase in the general revenue budget would make funds available that could be used for other priorities, including education. These dynamics, which have been documented in other states, occur because under Medicaid expansion, the federal government would pay 90% of the cost for a variety of health services that are currently funded by state general revenue tax dollars.
Additionally, the infusion of federal funds from expansion would result in an estimated $50 million increase in new income and sales tax revenue. Combined, these funds would surpass the state’s contribution toward expansion and result in net savings in state general revenue.
And let’s not forget, most importantly, 200,000 Missourians would have access to health care.
Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis