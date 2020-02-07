Letter: Medicaid expansion would be compassionate, financially smart

Regarding “‘Where did you sleep last night?’ St. Louis County, city take annual homeless count" (Jan. 31): This article pointed out that states that expanded Medicaid found it actually expanded their economy. The money that came in exceeded the amount that was spent by the state on further coverage for lower-income people.
I am a social worker who has spent 40 years providing services for older adults. I am finding repeatedly that it is not addiction or mental illness that is causing people to become homeless as much as simply a lack of health care.
Right now in Missouri, for most adults, you have to be proven unable to work for a year or be over 65 to get help from Medicaid. Your monthly income cannot be over $903, or you have to pay a "spend down.” Recently, a 62-year-old lady came to our food ministry in a panic because she could not pay for her medication. Medicaid, her only insurance, had been cut off. She has diabetes and hypertension and did not have the $104 she needed for her medicine. Her doctor’s office refused to see her because her Medicaid was not active. Our church gave her the money for her medicine. What is she going to do next month?
If we expand Medicaid, we can continue to provide medical services for someone like this lady. It makes sense to expand Medicaid in Missouri.
Hazel S. Kirk • Oakland