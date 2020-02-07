Letter: Medicaid expansion would be compassionate, financially smart
0 comments

Letter: Medicaid expansion would be compassionate, financially smart

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Homeless population surveyed in St. Louis County

Linda Huntspon talks with Locando Doss at a bus stop at the St. Charles Rock Road MetroLink station during a count of the homeless in St. Louis County on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The annual count, mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is also designed to help with county decisions on funding and new initiatives. Doss, who is homeless, was awaiting a ride to court. Huntspon is a manager in the homeless services division at St. Louis County Department of Human Services. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “‘Where did you sleep last night?’ St. Louis County, city take annual homeless count" (Jan. 31): This article pointed out that states that expanded Medicaid found it actually expanded their economy. The money that came in exceeded the amount that was spent by the state on further coverage for lower-income people.

I am a social worker who has spent 40 years providing services for older adults. I am finding repeatedly that it is not addiction or mental illness that is causing people to become homeless as much as simply a lack of health care.

Right now in Missouri, for most adults, you have to be proven unable to work for a year or be over 65 to get help from Medicaid. Your monthly income cannot be over $903, or you have to pay a "spend down.” Recently, a 62-year-old lady came to our food ministry in a panic because she could not pay for her medication. Medicaid, her only insurance, had been cut off. She has diabetes and hypertension and did not have the $104 she needed for her medicine. Her doctor’s office refused to see her because her Medicaid was not active. Our church gave her the money for her medicine. What is she going to do next month?

If we expand Medicaid, we can continue to provide medical services for someone like this lady. It makes sense to expand Medicaid in Missouri.

Hazel S. Kirk • Oakland

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports