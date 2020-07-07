Letter: Medicaid expansion would bring home money and jobs

Regarding “Republicans press on with concerns about expanding Medicaid in Missouri” (June 30): On Aug. 4, Missouri voters will consider the Amendment 2 initiative to expand Missouri’s Medicaid program. While I have been skeptical of Missouri’s ballot initiative process, I notice that nearly 350,000 Missourians signed the petition. In Missouri, rural hospitals closing and current events call for change in a changed world.
There are reasons a conservative like me would support an expanded Medicaid program: First, 90% of the Medicaid expansion cost would be covered by bringing back home the Missouri tax dollars sent to Washington. These new funds would be used to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in Missouri’s existing Medicaid budget and other state health care spending. Second, Medicaid expansion could create 16,330 new jobs per year — 79% of which would be in industries other than health care. Third, more than 71% of Medicaid expansion enrollees work. Having coverage makes it easier for them to do so.
Health coverage also means Missourians would have less medical debt, fewer bankruptcies and evictions, and more income to be spent on services in our economy.
I support Amendment 2 to expand Medicaid and hope you do too.
Sally Faith • St. Charles
