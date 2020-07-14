Letter: Medicaid expansion would help our cancer patients
0 comments

Letter: Medicaid expansion would help our cancer patients

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Doctors collect signatures to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot

Doctors Heidi Miller and Timothy Eberlein engage with St. Louis voter Chris Nelson about Medicaid expansion.  Medical professionals went door-to-door Thursday, encouraging voters to sign a petition to put the issue on the November ballot in Missouri. Photo by: Mary Butkus for Healthcare for Missouri

 Michele Munz

Regarding “Oklahoma narrowly approves Medicaid expansion; Missouri votes Aug. 4” (July 1): As a researcher who works with cancer patients, I know that a yes vote on Amendment 2 would benefit many patients and their families. More than 37,000 Missourians will be diagnosed with cancer this year. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supports Medicaid expansion because it would give more patients access to lifesaving cancer screenings and treatment.

My colleagues at Washington University have shown that, in addition to being the right thing to do, expanding Medicaid is a fiscally sound choice. That’s why Medicaid expansion has also been endorsed by business groups including Civic Progress, the St. Louis Regional Chamber and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. On Aug. 4, I urge Missouri citizens to vote yes on Amendment 2.

Tess Thompson • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports