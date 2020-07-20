Letter: Medicaid expansion would help patients and providers

Missourians have a chance on Aug. 4 to expand Medicaid coverage for those without health care insurance. Medicaid expansion is a part of the Affordable Care Act. Many studies report that the ACA dramatically reduced the number of uninsured people (from 40 million to 26 million in 2018), cut mortality rates and reduced providers’ financial reports of uncompensated care. Such improvement came mostly from states that adopted Medicaid expansion after the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010. Since it covers more uninsured people, the total uncompensated care should also have declined and provided financial relief to health care providers.
California should give some idea on financial relief since California joined the Medicaid expansion in the early part of the ACA. According to information available, the average amount of charity care, bad debt and uncompensated care per hospital declined consistently from 2010 to 2015 (most recent available year) from $19.2 million in 2010 to $8.5 million in 2015 (charity care), from $22.8 million to $12.2 million (bad debt) and from $25.4 million to $12.2 million (uncompensated care).
Whether providers would reinvest the financial gain from Medicaid expansion into community health initiatives through the social determinants of health in food security, affordable housing and access to transportation, remains to be seen.
Ik-Whan G. Kwon, Ph.D. • St. Louis
Professor emeritus, St. Louis University
