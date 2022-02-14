Letter: Medicaid expansion would help the poor and general society

Regarding the editorial “Missouri Republicans just can’t stop trying to sabotage Medicaid expansion” (Feb. 8): Missouri Republican lawmakers want to put forth a referendum for a constitutional change that would make Medicaid payments subject to annual appropriations by the Legislature. Why do they keep trying to destroy these opportunities? It seems they should be happy knowing so many more people have the opportunity to access health care.

In my mind, health insurance is a contract in which if those Missourians who cannot afford health insurance, others would pitch in so that the needed service could be provided. Besides helping the sick person, this pitching-in would help sick people get better and get back into the workforce and bring in more income, sales and property tax revenue. Maybe then, thousands would be able to have their own primary care physicians and save them from using the emergency room for primary care.

We are all in this together, and I believe that providing health care for those in need would help create a place where it is easier to be good — which would have untold and multiple benefits.

Bill Miller • St. Louis