Letter: Medicaid expansion would help us all breathe easier
Regarding “Battle over Medicaid expansion in Missouri pits uninsured against concerns about cost” (July 27): I strongly encourage everyone to vote “yes” Tuesday on Amendment 2 to expand Medicaid. By voting, Missourians can make a tremendous impact on the lives of residents who need access to health care and also improve the state’s economy.

For people with lung disease, Medicaid expansion would provide prevention, early detection and diagnostic services as well as disease management and treatment, preventing costly emergency room visits.

Also, Missouri Medicaid expansion is estimated to create more than 26,000 jobs in the first five years.

Medicaid expansion is an important step in advancing quality and affordable health care and in boosting the state’s economy. Thirty-seven states have already expanded Medicaid, and I urge Missouri to do so as well.

Chris Scaglione • St. Louis County

American Lung Association in Missouri

