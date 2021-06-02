Letter: Medicaid needed to safely provide nursing home care

Missouri probably doesn’t want to gain negative attention if nursing homes fail and Medicaid patients are expelled. However, Missouri did gain national and international attention in 1957 when our country’s worst nursing home fire took more than 70 lives at Warrenton’s Katie Jane Home. I was a visitor that day when we heard the cry of “Fire!” and experienced the black, oily smoke curing along the high ceilings. No fire alarm was heard. The front door main exit became clogged with visitors and ambulatory residents trying to flee. It was not long before the screams of many of the bedridden were silenced as smoke and fire consumed them. How was it that this home had been approved for a state license?